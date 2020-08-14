Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aravive (ARAV) and Alkermes (ALKS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aravive (ARAV) and Alkermes (ALKS).

Aravive (ARAV)

In a report issued on July 23, David Nierengarten from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Aravive, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Nierengarten is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 53.3% success rate. Nierengarten covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, and Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Aravive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.75, which is a 376.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Alkermes (ALKS)

In a report issued on July 29, Biren Amin from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Alkermes, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Amin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 47.5% success rate. Amin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Forma Therapeutics Holdings, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Alkermes has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.17, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

