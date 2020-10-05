Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST), Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) and BioCryst (BCRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST), Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) and BioCryst (BCRX) with bullish sentiments.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics on October 2 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 45.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aquestive Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.83, which is a 234.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Galectin Therapeutics on October 1 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 39.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Galectin Therapeutics with a $12.00 average price target.

BioCryst (BCRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on BioCryst on October 1 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 40.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.08, implying a 135.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

