Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 47.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Aquestive Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00, implying a 278.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.3% and a 43.3% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

BridgeBio Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.00, implying a 29.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BBIO: