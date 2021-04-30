Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: AquaBounty Technologies (AQB), Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) and Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB), Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) and Keros Therapeutics (KROS) with bullish sentiments.

AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

In a report issued on March 10, Ben Klieve from Lake Street maintained a Buy rating on AquaBounty Technologies, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.85.

Klieve has an average return of 111.5% when recommending AquaBounty Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #272 out of 7490 analysts.

AquaBounty Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)

In a report issued on March 23, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Molecular Transport, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 49.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Molecular Transport with a $80.33 average price target, implying a 48.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith reiterated a Buy rating on Keros Therapeutics on March 25 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 43.6% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Keros Therapeutics with a $90.00 average price target, a 31.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

