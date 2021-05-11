Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Apyx Medical (APYX) and IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apyx Medical (APYX) and IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) with bullish sentiments.

Apyx Medical (APYX)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Apyx Medical today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 48.2% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Apyx Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 46.6% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

IDEAYA Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.75, representing a 70.6% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

