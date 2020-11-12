Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aptose Biosciences (APTO), Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) and 89bio (ETNB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aptose Biosciences (APTO), Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) and 89bio (ETNB) with bullish sentiments.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences on November 10 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 48.4% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Aprea Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptose Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.57, implying a 128.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals on November 10 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 38.0% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

89bio (ETNB)

In a report issued on November 10, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on 89bio, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 48.3% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 89bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.43, which is a 135.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

