Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aptose Biosciences (APTO) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aptose Biosciences (APTO) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) with bullish sentiments.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.6% and a 51.1% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Aptose Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.14.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

JonesTrading analyst Prakhar Agrawal maintained a Buy rating on Arcutis Biotherapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 35.7% success rate. Agrawal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Ocuphire Pharma.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.00.

