Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH).

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

Berenberg Bank analyst Esther Hong maintained a Buy rating on Aprea Therapeutics today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 40.0% success rate. Hong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aldeyra Therapeutics, Spero Therapeutics, and COMPASS Pathways.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aprea Therapeutics with a $7.40 average price target, implying a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.4% and a 44.7% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals with a $24.00 average price target.

