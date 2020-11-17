Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) with bullish sentiments.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

Wells Fargo analyst Jim Birchenough maintained a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Birchenough is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 50.5% success rate. Birchenough covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Genetic Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.33, which is a 296.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Trillium Therapeutics today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.60, close to its 52-week high of $16.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.2% and a 58.7% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trillium Therapeutics with a $20.52 average price target, implying a 33.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

