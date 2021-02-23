Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (OtherAPLIF) and Hologic (HOLX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIF) and Hologic (HOLX) with bullish sentiments.

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIF)

Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Chelsea Stellick maintained a Buy rating on Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A on February 16 and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Stellick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 46.2% and a 70.6% success rate. Stellick covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, Medical Facilities, and Valeo Pharma.

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.22, which is a 137.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Leede Jones Gable also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.75 price target.

