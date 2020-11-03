Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), Veracyte (VCYT) and SI-Bone (SIBN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), Veracyte (VCYT) and SI-Bone (SIBN) with bullish sentiments.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim assigned a Buy rating to Apellis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Chinook Therapeutics, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apellis Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.60, representing a 72.4% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Veracyte (VCYT)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Veracyte, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 72.2% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Veracyte with a $37.50 average price target.

SI-Bone (SIBN)

In a report released today, David Saxon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on SI-Bone, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 62.5% success rate. Saxon covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Irhythm Technologies, BioTelemetry, and LivaNova.

SI-Bone has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.50, which is a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.