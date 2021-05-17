Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) and Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) and Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS) with bullish sentiments.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report released today, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 42.4% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Applied Genetic Technologies, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apellis Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.80, which is a 62.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

In a report released today, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Travere Therapeutics, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 52.8% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Travere Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.20, representing an 114.6% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Motus Gi Holdings, with a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.96, close to its 52-week low of $0.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 56.2% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Organogenesis Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Motus Gi Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.24, representing a 134.6% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

