Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), GW Pharma (GWPH) and Avanos Medical (AVNS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), GW Pharma (GWPH) and Avanos Medical (AVNS).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report released today, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals with a $53.60 average price target, a 68.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

GW Pharma (GWPH)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on GW Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $108.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 58.8% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

GW Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $173.75.

Avanos Medical (AVNS)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Avanos Medical. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 54.0% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avanos Medical with a $43.00 average price target.

