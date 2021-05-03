Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) and Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) and Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) with bullish sentiments.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Colleen M. Kusy reiterated a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals on April 29 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.2% and a 25.0% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Harpoon Therapeutics.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.90, implying a 53.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

In a report issued on April 28, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Sio Gene Therapies, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 50.9% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sio Gene Therapies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50, representing a 170.8% upside. In a report issued on April 30, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

