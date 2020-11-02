Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) and Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) and Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) with bullish sentiments.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.25, which is a 90.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Liquidia Technologies today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.40, close to its 52-week low of $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 36.3% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liquidia Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50.

