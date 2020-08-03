Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) and GW Pharma (GWPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) and GW Pharma (GWPH) with bullish sentiments.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report released today, Justin Kim from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 45.0% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Provention Bio.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apellis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.60, an 84.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

GW Pharma (GWPH)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on GW Pharma, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $127.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.8% and a 33.8% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GW Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $175.22, which is a 35.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

