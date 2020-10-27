Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) with bullish sentiments.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report released today, Justin Kim from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 72.4% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00, implying a 40.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to CASI Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.8% and a 34.8% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.25.

