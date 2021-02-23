Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Antibe Therapeutics (OtherATBPF), Cortexyme (CRTX) and Immunovant (IMVT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF), Cortexyme (CRTX) and Immunovant (IMVT) with bullish sentiments.

Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF)

In a report issued on February 12, Stefan Quenneville from Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Antibe Therapeutics, with a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.59.

Quenneville has an average return of 27.6% when recommending Antibe Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Quenneville is ranked #3742 out of 7329 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Antibe Therapeutics with a $13.59 average price target, which is a 177.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$16.50 price target.

Cortexyme (CRTX)

LifeSci Capital analyst David Sherman reiterated a Buy rating on Cortexyme on February 16 and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.83, close to its 52-week low of $26.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherman is ranked #7016 out of 7329 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cortexyme is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.00, which is a 142.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Immunovant (IMVT)

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant on February 16 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 52.9% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Cogent Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunovant is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.33, representing an 112.4% upside. In a report issued on February 2, Stifel Nicolaus also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $33.00 price target.

