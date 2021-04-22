Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Anthem (ANTM), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Anthem (ANTM), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with bullish sentiments.

Anthem (ANTM)

Evercore ISI analyst Michael Newshel maintained a Buy rating on Anthem yesterday and set a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $384.84, close to its 52-week high of $386.78.

Newshel has an average return of 17.0% when recommending Anthem.

According to TipRanks.com, Newshel is ranked #3664 out of 7461 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anthem is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $388.17, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $395.00 price target.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals on April 20 and set a price target of $252.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $219.76, close to its 52-week low of $202.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 51.1% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $280.73, which is a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

In a report issued on April 20, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson and a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $166.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 70.6% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson & Johnson with a $190.40 average price target, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $201.00 price target.

