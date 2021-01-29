Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Anthem (ANTM) and AbbVie (ABBV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Anthem (ANTM) and AbbVie (ABBV) with bullish sentiments.

Anthem (ANTM)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Anthem, with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $300.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Anthem with a $372.36 average price target, representing a 25.6% upside. In a report issued on January 13, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

AbbVie (ABBV)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie yesterday and set a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $104.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.3% and a 39.3% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbbVie is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $120.18, implying a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

