Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Antares Pharma (ATRS), uniQure (QURE) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Antares Pharma (ATRS), uniQure (QURE) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) with bullish sentiments.

Antares Pharma (ATRS)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.8% and a 42.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antares Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

uniQure (QURE)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on uniQure today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.17, close to its 52-week low of $28.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 53.1% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for uniQure with a $75.38 average price target, implying a 136.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

In a report released today, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 45.7% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals with a $49.25 average price target, implying a 158.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.