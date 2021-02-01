Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Antares Pharma (ATRS), Haemonetics (HAE) and Zymeworks (ZYME)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Antares Pharma (ATRS), Haemonetics (HAE) and Zymeworks (ZYME) with bullish sentiments.

Antares Pharma (ATRS)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.34, close to its 52-week high of $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 45.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Antares Pharma with a $4.50 average price target.

Haemonetics (HAE)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Haemonetics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Haemonetics with a $140.33 average price target, a 23.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $142.00 price target.

Zymeworks (ZYME)

Raymond James analyst David Novak maintained a Buy rating on Zymeworks today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 47.9% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Knight Therapeutics, and Ziopharm Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zymeworks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.25, which is a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $53.00 price target.

