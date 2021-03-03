Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Antares Pharma (ATRS) and PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Antares Pharma (ATRS) and PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) with bullish sentiments.

Antares Pharma (ATRS)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Antares Pharma, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -1.9% and a 44.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Antares Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 55.1% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PTC Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.57, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

