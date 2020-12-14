Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Antares Pharma (ATRS) and Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Antares Pharma (ATRS) and Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Antares Pharma (ATRS)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.6% and a 45.2% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Antares Pharma with a $4.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

In a report released today, David Novak from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Therapeutics, Leap Therapeutics, and Ziopharm Oncology.

Catalyst Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, representing a 189.4% upside. In a report issued on December 7, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CBIO: