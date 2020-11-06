Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Annovis Bio (ANVS), Bio-Techne (TECH) and Cigna (CI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Annovis Bio (ANVS), Bio-Techne (TECH) and Cigna (CI).

Annovis Bio (ANVS)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Annovis Bio yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.78.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 45.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Annovis Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Bio-Techne (TECH)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Bio-Techne today and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $304.60, close to its 52-week high of $306.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 77.6% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bio-Techne is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $342.50.

Cigna (CI)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephen Tanal maintained a Hold rating on Cigna today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $214.16, close to its 52-week high of $224.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Tanal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Oak Street Health, and UnitedHealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cigna with a $248.86 average price target.

