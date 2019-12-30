Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) and Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) and Wave Life Sciences (WVE) with bullish sentiments.

Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Anixa Biosciences, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.89, close to its 52-week low of $2.78.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 38.5% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Anixa Biosciences is currently a Hold rating.

Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.81, close to its 52-week low of $14.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.0% and a 48.1% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wave Life Sciences with a $33.00 average price target, a 106.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

