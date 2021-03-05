Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Anika Therapeutics (ANIK), NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) and Durect (DRRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK), NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) and Durect (DRRX) with bullish sentiments.

Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on Anika Therapeutics today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 54.5% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Anika Therapeutics with a $52.50 average price target.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 50.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NGM Biopharmaceuticals with a $44.00 average price target, implying a 55.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Durect (DRRX)

Chardan Capital analyst Michael Morabito reiterated a Buy rating on Durect today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.7% and a 42.9% success rate. Morabito covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Viking Therapeutics.

Durect has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.33, which is a 195.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

