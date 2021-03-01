Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Angion Biomedica (ANGN), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) and Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Angion Biomedica (ANGN), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) and Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) with bullish sentiments.

Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

Angion Biomedica received a Buy rating and a $100.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.34, close to its 52-week low of $16.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 64.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Angion Biomedica with a $100.00 average price target.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.50, close to its 52-week high of $80.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 55.9% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.40, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

Berenberg Bank analyst Zhiqiang Shu maintained a Buy rating on Repare Therapeutics today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 45.8% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Arcus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Repare Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.67.

