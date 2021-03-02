Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Angion Biomedica (ANGN), Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) and Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Angion Biomedica (ANGN), Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) and Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM).

Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

In a report released today, Justin Kim from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Angion Biomedica and a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.6% and a 72.1% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Angion Biomedica with a $59.33 average price target, implying a 182.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

In a report released today, David Novak from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Leap Therapeutics, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 54.9% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Ziopharm Oncology, and Zymeworks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Leap Therapeutics with a $4.25 average price target.

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Adverum Biotechnologies yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 65.8% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adverum Biotechnologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

