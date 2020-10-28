Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Viemed Healthcare (VMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Viemed Healthcare (VMD) with bullish sentiments.

Viemed Healthcare (VMD)

Acumen Capital analyst Nick Corcoran maintained a Buy rating on Viemed Healthcare on November 5 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Corcoran is ranked #3264 out of 7016 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Viemed Healthcare.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.