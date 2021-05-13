Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) with bullish sentiments.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

In a report issued on March 29, Patrick Dolezal from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 39.0% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Oyster Point Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.75, which is a 61.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.