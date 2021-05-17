Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) with bullish sentiments.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Holger Fechner maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG on May 5 and set a price target of EUR56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.95, close to its 52-week high of $60.50.

Fechner has an average return of 11.5% when recommending Siemens Healthineers AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Fechner is ranked #2493 out of 7510 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $64.75 average price target, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR56.00 price target.

