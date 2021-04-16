Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) with bullish sentiments.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report issued on March 19, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.63, close to its 52-week low of $68.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 48.5% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Aclaris Therapeutics, and Travere Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.13, implying an 88.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

