Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report issued on March 17, Andrew Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsai is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 45.8% success rate. Tsai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, VistaGen Therapeutics, and Athira Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.85, implying a 31.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

