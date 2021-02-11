Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) with bullish sentiments.

Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma received a Buy rating and a $15.00 price target from Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska on November 20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kluska is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 59.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Kluska covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mustang Bio, Evogene, and uniQure.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ocuphire Pharma with a $18.50 average price target, which is a 53.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

