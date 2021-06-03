Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Nevro Crop (NVRO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Nevro Crop (NVRO) with bullish sentiments.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

In a report issued on March 23, Michael Polark from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $147.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 44.2% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nevro Crop is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $206.25, representing a 37.6% upside. In a report issued on April 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

