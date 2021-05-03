Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Moderna (MRNA)

Analysts are pulling back from the Healthcare sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Moderna (MRNA).

Moderna (MRNA)

In a report issued on April 26, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Sell rating on Moderna, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $178.82, close to its 52-week high of $189.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 50.8% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $167.60 average price target, a -4.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MRNA: