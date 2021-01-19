Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Medivir AB (MVRBF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Medivir AB (MVRBF) with bullish sentiments.

Medivir AB (MVRBF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Medivir AB on January 12 and set a price target of SEK30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 67.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Medivir AB with a $3.57 average price target.

