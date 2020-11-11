Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

In a report issued on November 4, Dane Leone from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 65.2% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

