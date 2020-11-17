Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and LHC Group (LHCG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and LHC Group (LHCG) with bullish sentiments.

LHC Group (LHCG)

In a report issued on October 23, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on LHC Group. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $210.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 76.0% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LHC Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $254.33, a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $256.00 price target.

