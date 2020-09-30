Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Krystal Biotech (KRYS) with bullish sentiments.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

In a report issued on September 17, Justin Zelin from B Riley Financial Inc. initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Krystal Biotech and a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is ranked #5658 out of 6941 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Krystal Biotech with a $94.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on KRYS: