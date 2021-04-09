Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Greenbrook Tms (GBNH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Greenbrook Tms (GBNH) with bullish sentiments.

Greenbrook Tms (GBNH)

Bloom Burton analyst David Martin PhD maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms on April 1 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.65.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 47.5% success rate. PhD covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Therapeutics, ESSA Pharma, and Zymeworks.

Greenbrook Tms has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.86, implying a 49.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.