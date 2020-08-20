Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Becton Dickinson (BDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Becton Dickinson (BDX) with bullish sentiments.

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

William Blair analyst Brian Weinstein reiterated a Buy rating on Becton Dickinson on August 6. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $262.00.

Weinstein has an average return of 7.0% when recommending Becton Dickinson.

According to TipRanks.com, Weinstein is ranked #850 out of 6895 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Becton Dickinson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $282.50, implying a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

