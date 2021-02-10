Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Bayer (BAYRY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Bayer (BAYRY) with bullish sentiments.

Bayer (BAYRY)

In a report issued on October 8, David Evans from Kepler Capital upgraded Bayer to Buy, with a price target of EUR59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.82.

Evans has an average return of 2.5% when recommending Bayer.

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is ranked #1888 out of 7296 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bayer.

