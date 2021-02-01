Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) with bullish sentiments.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals on March 18 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 37.1% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Armata Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.33, representing a 44.9% upside. In a report issued on March 13, Brookline Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

