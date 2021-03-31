Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Apyx Medical (APYX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Apyx Medical (APYX) with bullish sentiments.

Apyx Medical (APYX)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Apyx Medical on January 14 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 55.2% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apyx Medical with a $12.50 average price target, implying a 31.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

