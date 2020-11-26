Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and AngioDynamics (ANGO)
Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and AngioDynamics (ANGO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.
AngioDynamics (ANGO)
In a report issued on April 18, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on AngioDynamics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.38.
According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 69.1% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.
Currently, the analyst consensus on AngioDynamics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00, implying a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, Craig-Hallum also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.
