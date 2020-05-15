Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Anchiano Therapeutics (ANCN) and BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Anchiano Therapeutics (ANCN) and BioLife Solutions (BLFS).

Anchiano Therapeutics (ANCN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Hold rating on Anchiano Therapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.94, close to its 52-week low of $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Anchiano Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold.

BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on BioLife Solutions, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 50.9% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and DHI Group.

BioLife Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.71, representing a 46.8% upside. In a report issued on May 1, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

