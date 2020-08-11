Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL), Integra Lifesciences (IART) and Acelrx (ACRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL), Integra Lifesciences (IART) and Acelrx (ACRX) with bullish sentiments.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Anavex Life Sciences today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 62.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Anavex Life Sciences with a $12.67 average price target.

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Integra Lifesciences, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 50.7% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Integra Lifesciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.83, which is a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Acelrx (ACRX)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Acelrx, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 44.2% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Acelrx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.23.

