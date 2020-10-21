Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL), Cara Therapeutics (CARA) and Baudax Bio (BXRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL), Cara Therapeutics (CARA) and Baudax Bio (BXRX) with bullish sentiments.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Anavex Life Sciences, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 50.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anavex Life Sciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00, which is a 164.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Dawson James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Cara Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 47.8% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cara Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.67, which is an 117.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Baudax Bio (BXRX)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Baudax Bio, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.58, close to its 52-week low of $1.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 36.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baudax Bio with a $10.33 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BXRX: